Another Elden Ring patch sorts out more bugs and makes additional tweaks to Spirit Ashes

FromSoftware has rolled out a new Elden Ring patch addressing a number of Shadow of the Erdtree bugs.

Update 1.13.2, which is more of a small hotfix, is available now and is the second patch to be released in just over a week, aimed at once again tweaking Spirit Ash Summons.

As the studio explains in the patch notes, the update has fixed a bug "where summoned spirits where not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing" in the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

The hotfix has also addressed a bug that was affecting the amount of status increase in a number of spirits that was "different than expected", including for Banished Knight Engraval, Warhawk, Gravebird, Cleanrot Knight, Blackflame Monk Amon, and more.

In the massive 1.13 update, which was released on July 30, FromSoftware introduced significant changes to the majority of the game's Spirt Ashes and made it so they could no longer stagger as easily, while some also received a health and attack power buff.

The patch also changed the default selection that shows up when trying to summon Torrent after it's died, allowing players to revive the Spectral Steed much faster during certain boss battles.

Hidden among the lengthy patch notes, FromSoftware also explained that some players may be experiencing unstable framerates on PC due to third-party applications that could be running in the background, such as mice.

Elden Ring Version 1.13.2 - Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill "Death Flare" to be applied to the Skill "Deadly Poison Spray".

Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC "Red Bear" to be higher than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players' worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.

Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1

Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.

Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected - Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress