Among Us VR sees surprise release on PSVR 2 - and you can play it now

It's a real turn-up for the books for PSVR 2 owners, as Among Us VR has finally released on the PlayStation 5 headset.

As confirmed via the official Among Us VR Twitter account, the initial rollout period began in the US, with other regions and downloadable content being added over the course of the following day. It's now available to buy for $9.99 / £7.99 on the PlayStation Store; the same as it costs on Meta Quest and Steam VR devices.

The developer has also confirmed via the PlayStation Store page that crossplay is featured in the PSVR 2 version. I'll avoid making jokes about there not being enough PSVR 2 owners to fill an Among Us VR lobby, but it is welcome news that players on Sony's headset will be able to party with friends on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR devices like the Valve Index.

If you're unfamiliar with Among Us VR, the game successfully translates the survivors-versus-impostors loop of the multiplayer phenomenon's intense scrap for survival. In the VR version, you'll still be completing tasks, holding emergency meetings, and aiming to figure out who the impostors are all while avoiding their attempts to bump you off. The difference is you're doing it all in a first-person virtual environment, so you'll need to be acutely aware of your surroundings relative to the original version.

Among Us VR is certainly a welcome addition to the PSVR 2's library of games, especially during a relatively slow first year in terms of both releases and overall sales. Between this, Arizona Sunshine 2, and some other notable launches, it's looking like PSVR 2's software drought could finally be coming to an end.

