Alan Wake 2's The Lake House DLC won't lead into Control 2, but will feature some hints about what's to come

Remedy Entertainment's creative director Sam Lake has teased what fans can expect from Alan Wake 2's upcoming (downloadable content) DLC in regards to its ties to Control 2.

Before the launch of the Alan Wake sequel in October, it was announced that two expansion packs were in the works for the game, called Night Springs and The Lake House.

Both will be paid DLC, as was later confirmed by Remedy, with Expansion One: Night Springs scheduled to arrive in late spring, while Expansion Two: The Lake House has yet to receive a release window. The latter DLC in particular will focus on the mysterious facility of the Federal Bureau of Control located in Cauldron Lake, which Remedy fans will know from the studio's other hit title Control.

With two expansion packs arriving this year, there is speculation whether they will act as a prelude to the events of the Control sequel, just like how Control's AWE expansion did for Alan Wake 2.

Speaking in a recent interview with eXputer, Lake explained that although the DLC won't necessarily lead into the events of Control 2, The Lake House will offer hints to the player about what to expect.

"The expansions give us an opportunity to glimpse aspects of our universe that [we] were not able to explore in Alan Wake 2 otherwise," he said. "We are excited about this. We were happy with what we achieved with Control’s AWE expansion regarding setting up Alan Wake 2.

"That said, we are not looking to repeat that exactly. The Lake House will have a big focus on the Federal Bureau of Control and its research facility at Cauldron Lake. Beyond that, no matter how much, there will be hints about things to come in the Control sequel, you’ll have to wait and see."

Additionally, when asked if players will be able to control characters in the DLCs other than Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson, Lake said more details will arrive in the coming months but that Remedy has "a growing number of interesting characters populating our universe. And we are excited to look for opportunities to give them more focus and interesting stories to tell."

Alan Wake 2 might be one of the best horror games of all time, but if you're looking for something new, be sure to check out our picks for the best story games.