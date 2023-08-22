Alan Wake 2 gets new in-game footage

Remedy Entertainment's upcoming horror title Alan Wake 2 has received some brand new preview footage ahead of its planned release on October 17 this year.

Sequel to the original Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2 continues the unsettling story of the titular author as he attempts to survive a mysterious force of shadowy monsters. Alan Wake 2 follows on from the original, which was released way back in 2010 and stood as one of the best horror games of its time. Contrary to its predecessor, however, Alan Wake 2 has two protagonists and follows their interweaving storylines.

The new trailer is a mix of live-action sequences featuring the cast and in-game footage, as the titular character Alan Wake struggles with the real-life horror he is experiencing. We also get a new look from the perspective of the secondary playable character, FBI agent Saga Anderson who can be seen interrogating Wake about his book.

Following on from the original Alan Wake 2 begins with Alan's attempt to escape a nightmare dimension in which he's been trapped for 13 years. Those who played the original will remember that the title ended with Alan sacrificing himself to save his wife, resigning himself to be imprisoned in the Dark Place.

Alan Wake 2 also follows the story of Saga Anderson, whose sections place an emphasis on detective-like elements. As Saga, you'll be able to enter a visual representation of the FBI agent's thoughts to help solve mysteries. Called the "mind place", this environment will allow players to manage a pin board as they gather clues and attempt to solve the game's overarching mystery.

The game is being developed in Remedy's own Northlight Engine, which provided the digital infrastructure for the developer's more recent offerings: Control and Quantum Break. Though we've yet to have a hands-on with the title, Alan Wake 2 remains one of the most anticipated upcoming games of the year. We can't wait to see what else Remedy has in store.

