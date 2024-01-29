A new Dragon Ball Kakarot DLC, Goku's Next Journey will launch in February 2024

Bandai Namco recently announced a new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC named 'Goku's Next Journey,' which will be available for players to check out very soon.

The news came via the Dragon Ball Battle Hour 2024, which happened over the weekend. During this competitive showcase, players found out that Goku's Next Journey will be available to play sometime in February 2024. "This wish of 10 years ago has now been granted. Bandai Namco says in the trailer's description. "Goku meets Uub in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC - Goku's Next Journey."

The DLC's announcement trailer gives players a quick look at what they can expect to see in this upcoming DLC. The story follows Goku surprising his friends and family as he announces that he wants to enter an upcoming fighting tournament, as apparently, there is someone pretty strong who is also in the lineup.

This someone seems to be Uub; while he only looks like a child, he is more than a match for Goku in this upcoming fighting game DLC. Uub is the reincarnation of Kid Buu, one of Goku's old opponents, who was defeated 10 years before the events of this DLC. As Goku wishes to fight him again in a different life, it seems as if Uub is the person he's been waiting for.

Players will receive Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Goku's Next Journey as part of the Season 2 Pass, which comes with the full version of the base game, along with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Bardock Alone Against Fate and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The 23 World Tournament. However, it is also possible for players to purchase this latest DLC separately.

