A late game Dragon's Dogma 2 boss has a secret cutscene, but it's not easy to get

Dragon's Dogma 2 players have stumbled upon a secret cutscene that can play during one of the game's later fights.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 fight in question happens (oh, spoiler warning for those yet to reach the final few quests of the main story, before the postgame content) as you approach the end of the game, just before you ascend to the top of the Moonglint Tower location.

The boss fight, against a non-player character (NPC) called Raghnall, isn't particularly flashy. But it can be over in an instant for either you or him thanks to the incredibly narrow platform you fight him on. It only takes one slight blunder for either party to fall to their deaths.

However, as one Reddit user has pointed out (via GamesRadar), you'll be rewarded with a unique cutscene should you let the fight play out for around two minutes. The best way to uncover the cutscene, as the user puts it, is to "go full-on pacifist mode with Raghnall" by playing as the Fighter vocation and simply parrying him with your shield until those two minutes have passed.

A game of secrets

Dragon's Dogma 2 is full of little instances like this that reward players for thinking outside the box, which is a huge part of its appeal. Another example involves a quest with a sculptor, who's been commissioned to create a grand statue of a griffin by a wealthy gallery owner.

During said quest, you'll need to track the griffin to its lair and drag the fight on for as long as you can, preventing it from flying away. The longer the fight takes, the better the sculptor's efforts. However, one surefire way to keep the griffin in place is to freeze it in stone with a medusa head, thus giving the sculptor as much time as he needs.

There's doubtless plenty more hidden secrets and eccentricities waiting to be uncovered in Dragon's Dogma 2, which has already sold over 2.5 million copies less than a month from its March 22 launch.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors