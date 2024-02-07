Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's upcoming free trial will give players full access to the Zombies mode

A new upcoming free trial for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will allow players to try out a bit of the multiplayer and give them total access to the Zombies mode for a short time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 is available for players to enjoy today (February 7), and with this comes a new chance for players to give this first-person shooter a go for free.

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 3 was met with a less-than-optimal welcome upon release. In the TechRadar Gaming (TRG) review of Modern Warfare 3, we discussed its terrible campaign as well as the meaningless and confusing multiplayer progression. Overall, it just felt like "a DLC hastily repackaged as a ‘full’ sequel."

Still, if you want to try out Modern Warfare 3 for yourself, be sure to tune in between February 8 - February 12; players can invite "friends and family" to play Modern Warfare 3 in a free access trial, according to an official Activision blog post. "Play the new Season 2 map Stash House along with eight other Multiplayer maps across Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Team Gun Game. Plus, squad up and fight back the horde with full access to Modern Warfare Zombies."

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 also brings some new content, including a fresh Battle Pass, operator skins, and the BlackCell offering. The premium BlackCell unlocks the entire Battle Pass to bring extra content for players to enjoy, as well as Battle Token Tier Skips and additional rewards.

While it looks like there's a good amount of content for season 2, it may still be a solid idea to just play the free trial over the weekend instead of purchasing Modern Warfare 3 at full price.

