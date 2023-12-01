Buying gifts for gamers this Christmas? Check out these record-low prices on excellent Turtle Beach Stealth headsets

If you're looking at gifts for gamers ahead of the Holidays, then there's a pair of excellent Turtle Beach Stealth gaming headset deals you may want to take a look at.

The intense sales period of November is long gone now, but this hasn't stopped Amazon US from offering the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for just $89.95 (was $119.99). Plus, the upgraded Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX is down to just $129.95 (was $179.99), offering up a saving of 50 bucks. In the case of this headset, that's beating its previous lowest price by $10.

But what is it that makes these Turtle Beach headsets worth a purchase? For starters, they are exceptionally comfy especially for gaming headsets outside of that premium price bracket. They offer fantastically clear audio, too, making them excellent for online gaming, chatter, and casual music listening. Oh, they're multiplatform, too, meaning they'll work across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles as well as PC and mobile devices.

Today's best Turtle Beach Stealth headset deals

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX: was $179.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Want the upgraded model instead? The 700 Gen 2 MAX offers up better build quality, improved sound as well as support for spatial audio. This model appears to be selling fast, as only the standard black colorway is still in stock! Price check: Walmart - $129.95



Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best deals for the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and 700 Gen 2 MAX in your region.

