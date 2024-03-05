Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox retail version will have a whopping 4 discs since it 'didn't make sense' to cut any content
Quadruple threat
Baldur's Gate 3's physical Xbox version will be spread across four disks, according to Larian Studios' director of publishing Michael Douse.
In a post on Twitter / X, Douse made it clear that the "retail version of Baldur's Gate 3 will indeed have four disks, since we're 500MB over the limit for three. Only option would have been to cut some content out, but that didn't make sense, so confirming four."
Douse was referring to the physical deluxe edition of the game, which is available on the Larian Studios website. The premium edition includes a world map, some sew-on patches, 32 stickers, a soundtrack CD collection, and an ominous poster of a Mindflayer - betenticled antagonists of the critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG).
Though wave one of the deluxe editions has sold out, copies of wave two are still available and are set to ship in "Q2 2024," according to Larian's website - that's between April and June for those less versed in finance-speak.
In other Baldur's Gate 3 news, it's also emerged, courtesy of Douse, that Larian is working on a "cross-platform plan for mod support" intended for release later this year.
Like many other fantasy RPGs before it, Baldur's Gate 3 has developed a healthy modding community. Even a cursory glance at our roundup of the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods shows that there's huge scope for customizing your game experience.
However, Douse found himself having to respond to "threats and toxicity against our devs and community" which emerged after this initial announcement. "99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it's because of them - thankfully - that my community team [perseveres]. But I suppose it was inevitable when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire."
Here at TechRadar Gaming, we love Baldur's Gate 3. We even gave it our coveted game of the year award back in 2023 and strongly recommend the title for fans of RPGs, fantasy epics, and deep turn-based combat.
