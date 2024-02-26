Baldur's Gate 3 director calls out 'threats and toxicity against our devs and community' over mod support
Baldur's Gate 3 director of publishing Michael Douse has asked members of the role-playing game's (RPG) community to "please stop" disrespecting developers at Larian Studios over upcoming plans for official mod support.
In a post on Twitter / X, Douse stated: "We’ll be talking in depth about what our mod support will look like soon. Been working on it since launch." He continued, "Threats and toxicity against our devs and community teams will only harm the conversation. Please stop that."
Douse elaborated on what he felt to be the source of this toxicity in some explanatory comments on his post. "This is a game that went from [roughly] 2 [million] players to way over 10 in a very short space of time, so it's natural the conversation becomes muddier and [more] complex. But in order to maintain the same level of dialogue, we need people to understand that conversations take time."
Though Douse was keen to confront what he saw as poor behavior, he also qualified his remarks. "99.9% of our community are the absolute best and it's because of them - thankfully - that my community team [perseveres]. But I suppose it was inevitable when you have a city, a few bad eggs will start a fire."
The director of publishing also urged readers to not "get angry at mod authors, support teams, community or developers. Our focus is to patch the game while working on future mod support. I understand why it's frustrating, so what we all need to do is focus on that future."
Though official mod support would be a great asset for Baldur's Gate 3, Larian's fantasy RPG has already received plenty of acclaim even without this sought-after feature. Thanks to its playful mechanics and well-realized characters, Baldur's Gate 3 was our game of the year back in 2023, taking the top spot in our annual round-up.
Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of recent years. If you want to get more from the game, check out our list of the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.