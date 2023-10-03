Baldur's Gate 3 rewards creativity - one player has skipped the final gauntlet using invisibility potions

Since its launch, players have been trialing multiple ways to explore just how creative Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to be, and while a lot of the time this has been a process of trial and error - it’s always impressive to see the different ways some of the games hardest sections are somewhat bypassed by its players.

Spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead.

The game’s final battle is designed to be challenging. As the climax of one of the best RPGs, it’s bound to be a tense test of the skills and abilities you’ve gained throughout your journey. But, one player, u/KorsaDK, has found a way to get through the final gauntlet of the title by using a series of simple invisibility potions and an accompanying spell.

After sharing that they struggled with the final battle on the normal difficulty setting, KorsaDK decided to try again with the game's hardest difficulty setting - tactician - and found a way to avoid the final battle as a whole rather than diving in head first. As they shared on Reddit, they had their entire team drink an invisibility potion and cast an invisibility spell on The Emperor - a key character from the game's finale.

Following this, the party walked up to their objective, and, due to the invisibility spell enemies were surprised when the team revealed themselves, allowing the player to walk into the game's final encounter before anyone else could have a turn in combat. The full Reddit post can be seen below:

In response to this post, players are sharing their alternative ways of bypassing this section of the final gauntlet, emphasizing how Baldur’s Gate 3 encourages players to discover creative ways to approach the various problems and confrontations within the game.

This creative freedom is one of the things players are praising most about the RPG. “I love how being just a tiny bit creative gets rewarded throughout the entire game” KorsaDK stated after explaining their method during the final gauntlet, to which one user replied: “It’s pretty awesome like that.”

