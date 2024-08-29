Astro Bot creative director says there's "no chance" of a PSVR 2 version

Sorry, PSVR 2 owners. It looks like Astro Bot won't be getting any support for the VR headset.

This was confirmed in an interview with the upcoming game's creative director, Nicolas Doucet. MinnMax's Ben Hanson posed the question as to whether Astro Bot will make it to PSVR 2, to which Doucet replied: "no chance," adding that "it would be a different game."

While this is probably not the answer many PSVR 2 owners would've wanted to hear, it's understandable. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for the original PlayStation VR was designed from the ground up for the headset, meaning many of its gameplay elements could only work in VR. Much like Astro's Playroom before it, Team Asobi seems set on developing the best console experience that it can.

In better news, Doucet doesn't shut down the possibility of a PC version of Astro Bot somewhere down the line. When asked if he has a message for PC players who'd like to play the game, Doucet replies: "Well, we want to hear from you. Absolutely, we want to hear from you." Not a concrete yes, then, but at least the door is open there.

Astro Bot is slated to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 6. A full-fledged 3D platformer that celebrates PlayStation's rich history while also making full use of the DualSense wireless controller's functionality.

The game is also set to feature more than 150 PlayStation character cameos. Like previous games in the series, such as Astro's Playroom, we're expecting plenty of deep cuts here - which has us excited.

