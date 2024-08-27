Black Ops 6 beta start date and how to get access

Black Ops 6 Beta start date (Image credit: Activision) Thanks to a Direct event that aired in early June, we know that we'll be getting the Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal event at Call of Duty NEXT, on August 28. Stay tuned for more details so you can be prepared to jump into the MP Beta and experience the incredible Omnimovement and additional innovations for yourself.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta will allow players to jump into the game before launch, giving them a taste of the new weapons and Omnimovement mechanics later this week (commencing Monday, August 26).

There are two distinct beta periods, one week apart, with different ways to access each one. If you're looking to play Black Ops 6 as early as possible, you'll need to know the details on the Early Access weekend, before the game is opened up to more players the following weekend.

From what we've seen of Black Ops 6 so far, it's certainly got a great chance of ending up on our best FPS games list by the end of the year, with a globe-trotting campaign, a new set of movement skills, and new Warzone integration. The upcoming beta is the best way to find out how the game feels, and whether or not you'll be diving in fully when launch comes around.

Here's everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 beta start date, including how to get Early Access, and when the open beta goes live. As we approach launch day, we'll update the page with the latest comms from developer Treyarch.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 beta goes live on August 30 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST. This is the early access period, the first of two weekends that'll allow players to jump into the game early. You'll find the full schedule below:

Early Access (Weekend One): August 30 - September 4

August 30 - September 4 Open Beta (Weekend Two): September 6 - September 9

As we get a bit closer to Friday, Activision is likely to reveal the exact timings per time zone. Once it does, this section will be updated.

Black Ops 6 Early Access - how to get in

(Image credit: Activision)

To get into the Black Ops 6 Early Access beta weekend, you'll need to have pre-ordered the game, or be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, or Game Pass Console).

You can often find cheap Game Pass deals, so that's what we'd recommend if you're unsure about pre-ordering Black Ops 6 just yet. Note that the Early Access beta ends on Wednesday, September 4 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

Black Ops 6 open beta

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 open beta weekend runs from September 6 - September 9. It'll go live at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST on the Friday, and then end at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST on the Monday. You'll be able to download the beta from the PlayStation, Xbox, and Battle.net storefronts.

What to expect from the Black Ops 6 beta

(Image credit: Activision)

We don't yet know what'll be included in the Black Ops 6 beta, but we expect that to change on Wednesday, during the Call of Duty NEXT event. Looking at last year's beta, Modern Warfare 3 offered up a handful of maps, preset loadouts, and modes for players to try out. The selection is likely to be expanded with the arrival of the second beta period, alongside the open beta. Stay tuned to find out exactly what maps and modes will be available.

Black Ops 6 beta FAQ

Can you preload the Black Ops 6 beta?

You can preload the Black Ops 6 beta from August 28, 2024, on all platforms. This works whether you're jumping into the Early Access weekend, or the open beta the week after. Just search for it in your respective store, and free up enough space (we estimate it'll be around 70 - 80GB).

What is the Black Ops 6 beta Vault Edition bonus?

If you pre-ordered the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition, you'll be able to use some of your bonuses during the beta. Expect to play as any of the four Operators from the Hunter vs Hunted Operator Pack. These include Park, Adler, Brutus, and Klaus. You'll also get to try five weapons from the Mastercraft Weapon Collection.

Is the Black Ops 6 Beta on Game Pass?

The Black Ops 6 beta will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting August 30 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST. Just log into your Xbox or PC subscription and it'll appear in your collection. Game Pass Subscribers can access both beta weekends at no extra cost.