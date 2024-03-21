Amazon's Spring Sale drops my favorite Nintendo Switch accessory back to its lowest ever price

If you get just one Nintendo Switch accessory from Amazon's Spring Sale, make it the Nitro Deck. Right now, CRKD's superb Switch add-on has returned to its lowest-ever price as part of the sale, and several colors and special editions have seen price drops.

The cream of the crop here is the Retro Purple model. Inspired by the Nintendo Gamecube's iconic aesthetic, this variant has dropped to just $59.99 for a $30 saving off its retail price (was $89.99). This matches the Retro Purple's lowest price point, but it's not the only Nitro Deck model on sale. Additionally, folks can browse the Crystal Collection variants which have all seen $20 reductions. It's good news for UK shoppers, too, as several Nitro Deck models have seen price drops which we've listed below.

Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region. And if you're after more deals this month, check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub.

Today's best Nitro Deck deals

Nitro Deck Retro Purple Limited Edition: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CGMDN95S%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a stellar price for one of the Nintendo Switch accessory's most eye-catching limited editions. Packed with alternate thumb caps and a protective carry case, it's an essential accessory for Switch players who are always on the move. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Edition-Carry-Case-Professional-Handheld-Zero-Stick-Drift-Nintendo-Switch-OLED-Retro-Purple-Nostalgia-Collection%2F5178975113%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D101061664" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $69.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CGMDN95S%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D28X1J0AVRTLIW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cB29ddsy0CdlRKIHVJx6OgMvQDJy7KzLhiDcGZjQcE4WPfsh7h0ylzWoTVezRgaZKZXIba4dMPZSMDe3o9zw-Tuy7dUBdLYt81QyIM6hieC5Q7JIAn15_8OWsjBQQTHMzpN1xQNGI49yyLCqtjcl_zftCtdxQJNfSYFePQc0TskpJ-Ni1ao-xvbNMhF7UyTQV1H3smXdKU2M87FLWuYq82S7dZCf1_VBoGeDmWNHCtg.4mb9PvKRAn0Da-5vu7EjGli0BqfDhcQPQUD-UoqkYLg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%26qid%3D1711012126%26sprefix%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%252Caps%252C70%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Nitro Deck Atomic Red - Crystal Collection: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDD1XF9%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This translucent Nitro Deck model comes recommended if you're especially nostalgic about this very late 90s/early 2000s aesthetic like we are. See below for savings on alternate colorways. Crystal Pink: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDD9HVT%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - $69.99

Emerald Green: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CND8NF71%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - $69.99

Orange Zest: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDFVDYR%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Amazon - $69.99 --

UK prices



Atomic Red: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDD1XF9%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D28X1J0AVRTLIW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cB29ddsy0CdlRKIHVJx6OgMvQDJy7KzLhiDcGZjQcE4WPfsh7h0ylzWoTVezRgaZKZXIba4dMPZSMDe3o9zw-Tuy7dUBdLYt81QyIM6hieC5Q7JIAn15_8OWsjBQQTHMzpN1xQNGI49yyLCqtjcl_zftCtdxQJNfSYFePQc0TskpJ-Ni1ao-xvbNMhF7UyTQV1H3smXdKU2M87FLWuYq82S7dZCf1_VBoGeDmWNHCtg.4mb9PvKRAn0Da-5vu7EjGli0BqfDhcQPQUD-UoqkYLg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%26qid%3D1711012126%26sprefix%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%252Caps%252C70%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

Crystal Pink: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDD9HVT%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D28X1J0AVRTLIW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cB29ddsy0CdlRKIHVJx6OgMvQDJy7KzLhiDcGZjQcE4WPfsh7h0ylzWoTVezRgaZKZXIba4dMPZSMDe3o9zw-Tuy7dUBdLYt81QyIM6hieC5Q7JIAn15_8OWsjBQQTHMzpN1xQNGI49yyLCqtjcl_zftCtdxQJNfSYFePQc0TskpJ-Ni1ao-xvbNMhF7UyTQV1H3smXdKU2M87FLWuYq82S7dZCf1_VBoGeDmWNHCtg.4mb9PvKRAn0Da-5vu7EjGli0BqfDhcQPQUD-UoqkYLg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%26qid%3D1711012126%26sprefix%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%252Caps%252C70%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

Emerald Green: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CND8NF71%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D28X1J0AVRTLIW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cB29ddsy0CdlRKIHVJx6OgMvQDJy7KzLhiDcGZjQcE4WPfsh7h0ylzWoTVezRgaZKZXIba4dMPZSMDe3o9zw-Tuy7dUBdLYt81QyIM6hieC5Q7JIAn15_8OWsjBQQTHMzpN1xQNGI49yyLCqtjcl_zftCtdxQJNfSYFePQc0TskpJ-Ni1ao-xvbNMhF7UyTQV1H3smXdKU2M87FLWuYq82S7dZCf1_VBoGeDmWNHCtg.4mb9PvKRAn0Da-5vu7EjGli0BqfDhcQPQUD-UoqkYLg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%26qid%3D1711012126%26sprefix%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%252Caps%252C70%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

Orange Zest: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCRKD-Nitro-Deck-Limited-Carry%2Fdp%2FB0CNDFVDYR%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D28X1J0AVRTLIW%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cB29ddsy0CdlRKIHVJx6OgMvQDJy7KzLhiDcGZjQcE4WPfsh7h0ylzWoTVezRgaZKZXIba4dMPZSMDe3o9zw-Tuy7dUBdLYt81QyIM6hieC5Q7JIAn15_8OWsjBQQTHMzpN1xQNGI49yyLCqtjcl_zftCtdxQJNfSYFePQc0TskpJ-Ni1ao-xvbNMhF7UyTQV1H3smXdKU2M87FLWuYq82S7dZCf1_VBoGeDmWNHCtg.4mb9PvKRAn0Da-5vu7EjGli0BqfDhcQPQUD-UoqkYLg%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%26qid%3D1711012126%26sprefix%3Dnitro%252Bdeck%252Caps%252C70%26sr%3D8-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

The Nitro Deck ranks at the very top of our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide. This is owing to its excellent build quality and the enhanced portable experience it provides for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED models. It features Hall effect thumbsticks that help prevent the dreaded stick drift for your device, and the included carry case should give you much peace of mind when taking your console on the go. We simply can't recommend it enough at this discounted price point.

More Nitro Deck deals

After a wider range of Nitro Deck prices, or simply live outside of the US and the UK? We've put together a list below that features the best prices for the Nitro Deck based on your region.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals