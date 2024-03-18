Amazon Prime members can secure a PS5 Slim for under £390 - but there's still a lowest-ever price for everyone else

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to secure the PlayStation 5 Slim at an absolutely irresistible discount, then now is the time to strike.

The PS5 Slim is currently on sale for just £409 (was £479.99) at Amazon, which is a substantial saving of £70.99 and matches the previous lowest-ever price for the system. The savings don’t stop there though, as Amazon Prime members can secure an additional £20 discount that takes the price down to a new lowest-ever price of just £389 (was £479.99).

That’s a huge total saving of £90.99, which leaves you with more than enough left over to pick up one of the best PS5 games to play when your system arrives or the best SSD for PS5 to expand your storage space. As a month of Amazon Prime membership only costs £8.99, I would consider joining for a month in order to get the best saving.

Today's best PS5 Slim deal

PS5 Slim: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £479.99 now £389 at Amazon

Save £90.99 - Amazon Prime members can save an absolutely massive £90.99 on the PS5 Slim. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, however, you can still secure the console for <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlaystation-711719577157-5%2Fdp%2FB0CM9VHGY7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£409 - which matches the previous lowest-ever price. As a single month of Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99, definitely consider subscribing to take secure the best saving. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsony-playstation-5-model-group-slim-10258393.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Currys - £409| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fplaystation-5-disc-console-model-group-slim%2F1600954998.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Very - £409 | <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lLuAC/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.game.co.uk%2Fen%2Fplaystation-5-slim-2929275" data-link-merchant="game.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Game - £409.99

The PS5 Slim packs all of the functionality of the launch PS5 into a package that is smaller and lighter than the original model. It also boasts a larger internal SSD, giving you around 850GB of usable console storage space out of the box compared to the roughly 660GB of the original.

Although the PS5 Slim features a removable disk drive, the model featured in this deal comes with one in the box so it is compatible with physical copies of PS5 and PS4 games. For a detailed breakdown of all the differences between the two models, see our comparison of the PS5 vs PS5 Slim.

If you're currently outside of the UK, be sure to check out some of the best PS5 prices in your region as found by our dedicated deal-finding robots below:

Be sure to visit our guides to the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals or best cheap PS5 game deals for other fantastic PlayStation savings.