After years of silence, Little Devil Inside gets a new trailer as dev promises ‘we’re still here’

Little Devil Inside has received a new trailer, more than two years since its last one, and almost nine years since its Kickstarter was launched.

In case you were unfamiliar, the action-adventure game Little Devil Inside is being developed by Neostream, and a Kickstarter campaign for it was launched back in April 2015. It hit its funding goal in May of the same year, and later hit all of its stretch goals, including one which aimed to launch the title on Nintendo’s previous-gen console, the Wii U , which puts into perspective how much time has passed.

The last we heard of it was during the October 2021 PlayStation State of Play, which slated the game for a 2022 release, which the devs clarified would be a timed exclusive launch on PlayStation 5 . However, this never arrived, and things remained quiet until a new post on Kickstarter was published on Wednesday (February 21), along with a six-minute trailer filled with in-game footage.

In the post, Neostream offered its “sincere apologies to you all,” and intimated that over time, the team working on the game had undergone changes due to “people with respectable but different purposes and pursuits” joining and leaving. It added: “In sharing these differences and thoughts, we were sometimes touched and moved and sometimes in conflict. We are responsible for not being able to embrace the differences.”

Neostream clarified that it’s now operating as a “smaller, bonded team with a single, common purpose - just to make a great game.” Its founding members are still on board, along with “the duty and conscience to fulfill what we set out to do.”

It added: “We know this doesn't and shouldn't justify for [sic] all the delays and lack of news, but we're still here, have been, and always will be.”

Right now, Neostream still hasn’t given any indication of when fans can expect the Little Devil Inside to be released - a particularly pressing question given the amount of Kickstarter backers it accumulated all those years ago. However, it claimed that the team is now “much stronger” and has “genuinely started discussions regarding publishing.”