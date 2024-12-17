After a last minute gaming gift? Don't miss these huge discounts on PlayStation Store gift cards at Currys

Now here's a great deal if you're currently scrambling for a last-minute PlayStation gaming gift. Right now loads of PS Store gift cards are discounted over at Currys thanks to discount code DIGITAL15, which can save you 15% on select digital gift cards.

I would definitely most highly recommend the £70 gift card, which comes in at just £59.50 (was £70) at Currys with discount code DIGITAL15 applied at checkout. That's a £10.50 saving and will give the recipient more than enough digital cash to pick up a brand new top game or a selection of things on sale.

If you want the largest possible savings, then pick up the £120 gift card, which is just £102 (was £120 ) at Currys with discount code DIGITAL15. This is a pretty hefty sum but, at £18 off, gives you a good way to top up your wallet ahead of 2025 for less.

Read on for a breakdown of even more of the options available today...

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £10: was £10 now £8.50 at Currys With discount code DIGITAL15, you can get 15% off this £10 gift card - taking its price down to just £8.50. This is a good amount if you're after just a little wallet boost, or want to pick up some cheap games or DLC content.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £40: was £40 now £34 at Currys Discount code DIGITAL15 is also available for the £40 option, saving you £6 overall. This is a great amount to add to your wallet, as it should provide more than enough virtual currency to pick up a decent selection of games - especially if you stick to ones that are on sale.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £70: was £70 now £59.50 at Currys £70 is, in my opinion, the ideal amount to add to your wallet - especially when you save £10.50 with code DIGITAL15. This gift card will give you more than enough to pick up a popular AAA game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or a good few months of PS Plus.

PlayStation Store Gift Card - £120: was £120 now £102 at Currys You probably know the drill by now. Discount code DIGITAL15 nets you 15% off the £120 gift card too, taking it down by £18 to just £102. Go for this one if you want to make sure you will have plenty of wallet funds for the next few months.

Wondering what exactly you're getting for your cash here? These are digital gift cards, which are delivered in a few minutes as digital codes.

You can use them yourself, or copy them down into a card if you want to send them as a physical gift. Like any digital gift card, speed is definitely a big part of the appeal here - as there's no need to wait for any long festive delivery times.

These codes are compatible with the whole store so no matter if you, or the recipient, play on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, you'll be covered.

