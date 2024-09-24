A new Sonic Central presentation is airing today with a look at "upcoming projects" - here's how to watch and what to expect

A new Sonic Central presentation is scheduled to go live later today (September 24), bringing what should hopefully be a slew of new Sonic-related announcements across games, movies, shows and merchandise.

The latest Sonic Central presentation was announced by the official Sonic the Hedgehog X / Twitter account. The announcement graphic reads: "Tune in for a sneak peek of some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening through 2025."

If you want to watch the Sonic Central 2024 presentation live, there are two ways you can do so. The first is over at the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, and the second being over at the franchise's official Twitch page.

Sonic Central is airing today at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST, so if you're keen on catching all the new announcements as they happen, be sure to have either the YouTube or Twitch page open at the times listed above to be among the first to learn about all the latest Sonic news.

Think fast! Sonic Central premieres TOMORROW at 9am PST. pic.twitter.com/zJkyW7ZzxiSeptember 23, 2024

To help keep your expectations in check, Sonic Central presentations are never anything too out there. We may get some updates on existing projects like Sonic X Shadow Generations as well as the third Sonic movie.

Previous Sonic Central showcases announced projects like Netflix's Sonic Prime as well as merch lines from Lego and other toy brands. Expect a decent portion of today's Sonic Central to be focused on merch such as this.

As for what's happening for the franchise in 2025, we may get a bunch of new dates and venues for the live Sonic Symphony World Tour. There may even be an outside chance at the reveal of some new games, whether that be the next mainline entry after Sonic Frontiers, a spin-off or a remaster of another classic Sonic title.

The latter two seem much more likely than the former at this present date - especially as there's interest in the fanbase for remasters of Sonic Heroes and Sonic Unleashed. Personally, I'd love to see a new Sumo Digital-led Sonic racing game - ideally one of the Sonic Riders variety.