A new Horizon Zero Dawn board game will act as a prequel to Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting another new board game adaptation which will serve as a prequel to Horizon Forbidden West, featuring a further exploration of the events that led up to Aloy’s arrival in the Forbidden West.

Titled Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion, the tabletop game hosts up to 4 players, and will put you into the shoes of entirely new characters within the series. Described as being set in the “distant lands of a far-future Earth” you will take command of Marshals in an attempt to uncover, investigate, and fight the threat of a rebellion forming among the territory of Tenakth that threatens its three tribes.

The game is being developed by Steamforged Games alongside the creators of the Horizon series to create an adventure that will “cover never-before-seen-events” so for fans of the Horizon series, it may become one of the best board games to add to your collection if you’re searching for an extra insight into the world of Aloy.

What’s more, is the newest game has been confirmed to be backward compatible with the previous board game that released in 2020, so you will be able to bring in your existing machines to the newest tabletop adventure. In addition to this, the content of the board game will challenge you to make decisions that will shape your quest and impact the mechanics of the game, so you’ll have to think carefully about each of your choices.

Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will hit Kickstarter on November 21 , and the team will be posting videos of how the board game plays in the lead-up to its launch, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Steamforged Games website alongside subscribing to the newsletter so you don’t miss any potential updates.

You might want to check out the best PS5 games, or the best story games for an immersive journey while you wait for the release of Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion.