Usenet vs. Torrenting 

Usenet and BitTorrent are two popular protocols for downloading digital media. They're both communication networks that support file sharing over the web in a decentralized method.

These two networks have their respective advantages and disadvantages, which are vital to know. For instance, Usenet offers better download speeds and security than BitTorrent. On the other hand, it's easier to set up BitTorrent and explore files through it than Usenet.

Downloading or uploading files via the BitTorrent network is called torrenting. The BitTorrent network is peer-to-peer, meaning you're downloading files from other users' devices and simultaneously uploading files from your device for other users to download. In contrast, Usenet involves downloading files from dedicated hosting servers.

Before comparing these two networks, let’s see how they work.

(Image credit: binsearch.info)

How Usenet works

Usenet functions like an online discussion platform. The network is clustered into different topics called newsgroups hosted on a worldwide network of servers called news servers. Users can upload files (known as binaries) to different news servers for other users to download them. They can also use text to interact and socialize around topics of common interest.

To use Usenet, you’d need a Usenet provider (opens in new tab) to let you connect to news servers, and you’ll usually pay for this service. You’d also need to find a suitable Usenet client (opens in new tab) that allows you to view and download files from Usenet servers. The final step is finding an indexer to help you explore files on the Usenet network, and you’re good to go.

Fortunately, there’s a lot of competition in the Usenet market. You can choose from dozens of providers, clients, and NZB indexing website (opens in new tab) offering competitive pricing.

(Image credit: BitTorrent)

How BitTorrent Works

BitTorrent is a protocol for peer-to-peer filesharing. To send or receive files, you'd need to connect to a BitTorrent client, the program implementing this protocol. Any user can make a file available on their chosen client, and other users on that same client can download the file.

The computer hosting the original file is called a seed because it divides the file into several pieces. Anyone who wants that file uses the BitTorrent client (opens in new tab) to request it from the seed.

As a peer-to-peer network, any computer downloading some parts of a requested file is uploading segments of the file to other computers concurrently. All the computers pooling their resources are called a swarm. The bigger the demand for a file, the more computers are available in the swarm, and the faster the download process.

The ethos of using BitTorrent is that users should stay online for a while after downloading their file so they can continue uploading parts of the file to other users in the swarm. Users who don't adhere to this ethos are called leeches.

(Image credit: BitTorrent)

Usenet vs. Torrenting

Let’s see how Usenet and torrenting fare against each other in several factors.

Torrenting has the upper hand cost-wise because it’s free to use. You don't need to pay any dime to access a BitTorrent client and download files via the network. In contrast, you'd need to pay for a provider to grant you access to Usenet servers– usually between $10 and $20 a month.

But, you may need to pay for a virtual private network (VPN) service when torrenting copyrighted files. The VPN (opens in new tab) enables you to mask your identity and avoid being pursued by copyright enthusiasts. Note that this is an informational piece; we don’t condone piracy.

Usenet has the advantage here. Downloading from Usenet servers is way faster because you get files directly from the hosting server. In contrast, torrenting entails downloading parts of a file and simultaneously uploading other parts, dragging your internet speed.

Some Usenet servers let you download files at speeds of up to 1GB per second, but it’s virtually impossible to get such speeds when torrenting files. You can get great speeds when torrenting, but it depends on different factors, including the number of seeds and leeches on the network.

Usenet still maintains the upper hand here because it uses dedicated servers (opens in new tab) to host files, while torrenting depends on users’ devices “seeds”. If there aren’t enough seeds on your network, you won’t be able to download a file. In contrast, Usenet servers are always available for devices to connect and download files.

One drawback here is that Usenet providers only retain data on their servers for a limited period known as the retention period. You may not be able to find old files when their retention period lapses.

Usenet offers more security than BitTorrent. Usenet providers usually encrypt connections to their servers through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) to prevent malicious actors from intercepting files in transit.

Torrents open your computer to other computers on the same network, increasing the chances of introducing malware. Likewise, your communication with other network peers isn't encrypted unless you use a VPN.

It’s a tie for Usenet and torrenting in this category. If a file is popular, you’ll likely find it as a torrent to download and similarly on a Usenet server. But, seeded torrents don't expire, while files on Usenet servers last only for a specified retention period.

One drawback of torrenting here is that internet service providers (ISPs) have begun cracking down on it, making it more challenging for an average user to seed files and, consequently, limiting the content selection. Usenet has a much smaller user base, so it hardly draws ire from ISP providers trying to block people from downloading copyrighted content.

You’d meet more obstacles trying to download files from Usenet servers than torrenting, so the latter has the advantage. You’d need to find a suitable Usenet provider to access files, which likely costs money, whereas you can connect to a BitTorrent client for free using your existing ISP.

Wrap Up

In summary, we consider Usenet superior to torrenting because it offers more advantages. It's faster and doesn't require you to connect with other computers, which increases the chances of interacting with malware. Torrents are often tracked by ISPs and are illegal in some countries, but Usenet doesn’t draw this hostility.

The main drawback of Usenet is that it’s more challenging to use and understand than torrents.

