This surprisingly cheap PS5 deal can change your setup

Sometimes it’s the smaller accessories that can make all the difference if you’re in the market for PS5 deals. That’s the case with one particular item which genuinely could positively impact your console setup without breaking the bank.

The NexiGo horizontal stand (opens in new tab) isn’t likely to be the first thing that comes to mind when PS5 deals are concerned. What initially seems like a minor inclusion to your home entertainment setup could benefit you if you’re someone who wants to lay your PS5 down on its side. While the standard stand that comes with the system can be orientated lengthways, we think it’s fair to say that the included base is made with the console standing vertically.

It won’t make your PS5 faster or anything like that, but what you could notice is an improvement in the quietness of the console. That’s because blocked fans can accumulate dust when in heavy use. Over time, this can cause the fans to have to work harder, which you will definitely notice when playing demanding PS5 games.

With the Black Friday PS5 deals pretty much in full swing now, you may find this item to be a PS5 accessory that could mean a much quieter system when gaming or enjoying media through streaming platforms like Netflix. Canceling out the noise early may be a blessing here.

Usually priced at $29.99 / £29.99 (though currently selling for $22.99 (opens in new tab) / £17.59 (opens in new tab)), the NexiGo horizontal stand is specifically tailored towards those who want to keep the PS5 flat and amply supported. Where this model differs from the stock one found in the box with your system is the focus on improved airflow. That’s because the NexiGo alternative significantly raises the system above the surface so that the fans are less likely to be blocked by the items on your gaming desk or home entertainment setup.

It's received a perfect five-star score through outlets such as Amazon in both the US and UK and people have praised the NexiGo stand for supporting the system properly. That's because the stock stand isn't quite balanced to rule out wobbling, as the system is quite top-heavy. If you want to have your PS5 under your gaming TV or gaming monitor, then this cheap extra can help.

Can the PS5 lay flat without a stand? While you can technically put the PS5 console on its side without a stand or support of any kind, we wouldn't recommend it. Unlike with previous consoles, such as the PS4 and PS4 Pro, the PS5's rounder side panels mean that it will not sit flush on any surface. That's why we're encouraging the use of a high-quality stand meant for this orientation.

Can the PS5 overheat? The PS5 can overheat when under stress if the console isn't given adequate ventilation. Not only will the fans make a hell of a lot of noise, but you may notice the system even shutting down randomly to try and preserve itself. This is why having a stand that allows for maximum airflow is a good choice to consider.

Is it better to have the PS5 standing up? Due to the PS5's thermal design, where heat is designed to come out of the back of the system, it's entirely possible to have the console standing or laying down. There's no advantage either way, but as the PS5 is quite tall, it could block the view of your monitor or TV, so having it flat underneath is going to be preferable if you're working with limited cabinet space.

