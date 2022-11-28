Here's how to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate much cheaper for three years

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proved itself to be one of the better value-for-money options in the last few years whether you're gaming on a console or PC. What's better than having a wealth of top-tier titles able to download and stream to your platform of choice? Being able to do it cheaper!

There's a way to get yourself Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a reduced rate for up to three years (thanks, PC World (opens in new tab)). For as much as we personally love the service, one thing's for sure, it can get pricey when adding the months up if you're in it for the long haul. Considering that every Xbox Series X owner can benefit from day-one exclusives and legacy titles, we think it's well worth it, though.

How this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate saving trick works is quite straightforward. It all starts with the Join Game Pass 1-month paid trial (opens in new tab), which equates to $1 for the month's duration instead of the quoted figure of $15 per month. Keep in mind that you'll need to be a new subscriber for this to work, so if you've previously used a trial on your account, this may not work as intended.

That's because activating the trial converts any existing Xbox Live Gold membership or the standard Xbox Game Pass to the Ultimate tier. Essentially, you can load up on Xbox Live Gold membership time, up to 3 years (36 months), and then activate the Game Pass Ultimate trial for $1 which locks in the cheaper rate for the duration that your usual membership is active for.

In order to get the best value for money, and the lowest per-month rate, you're going to want to get as close to the 36-month cap as you can. That's because this duration is as long as what's available through Microsoft itself, and it doesn't stack passed this point. Your Xbox Live Gold membership is converted to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for as long as it's activated here. One thing you need to ensure is that you disable any auto-renew or recurring billing settings, as this can undo the offer and you could be charged more.

Are you interested in making more savings on Microsoft's latest system? Then you should turn your attention to the ongoing Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals as we're seeing great rates and discounts on not only the consoles but accessories and games, too. Want minute-to-minute updates? Check out our Cyber Monday gaming deals live blog!

If you want to know much you can expect to save by getting yourself Game Pass Ultimate this way then don't worry, we've done the math. If you go for 3 years (3 x 12 months stacked) then you're paying $5 per month for that duration. However, Game Pass Ultimate itself, after the trial period, retails at $15 per month for the same time period.

That means you're paying just $180 instead of $540 in the long run which is a massive discount that means more money for things such as Xbox Series X accessories and certain Xbox Series X games not currently available on the Game Pass Ultimate service.

