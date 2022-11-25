This Xbox Black Friday deal drops a fantastic controller to its lowest price yet

Been after an Xbox Black Friday controller deal, but the official options are a bit outside of your budget? Then this discount for the excellent PowerA Fusion Pro 2 might be what you're looking for.
Right now, the PowerA Fusion 2 Pro controller for Xbox Series X|S is down to just $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Not only is that a 40% saving off the $89.99 retail price, but it's also the lowest price we've seen the controller ever drop to. It's simply one of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've seen this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
If you're looking at the low price of this Black Friday deal and are feeling wary about its quality, then fear not. PowerA's pads are some of the best Xbox controllers you can buy, and come with the official 'Designed for Xbox' seal of approval.
Today's best Black Friday Xbox controller deal
PowerA Fusion Pro 2 controller: was
$89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 44% - PowerA offers a budget friendly alternative to the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller with the Fusion Pro 2. It features 'Pro' extras like customizable button profiles, trigger dead locks and back paddle buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.
The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 controller brings the enhanced 'Pro' format to a wider audience thanks to its lower price point. Much like the official Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, it features trigger lock settings, customizable button profiles and four back paddle buttons for extra input options.
Perhaps its only major drawback, depending on what you're looking for, is that the controller is wired only, meaning wireless connections aren't an option here. Still, if you're the kind of person who likes to keep their pad hooked up to the console, then this shouldn't be an issue for you.
More Black Friday Xbox controller deals
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)