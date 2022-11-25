This Xbox Black Friday deal drops a fantastic controller to its lowest price yet

Been after an Xbox Black Friday controller deal, but the official options are a bit outside of your budget? Then this discount for the excellent PowerA Fusion Pro 2 might be what you're looking for.

Right now, the PowerA Fusion 2 Pro controller for Xbox Series X|S is down to just $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Not only is that a 40% saving off the $89.99 retail price, but it's also the lowest price we've seen the controller ever drop to. It's simply one of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've seen this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

If you're looking at the low price of this Black Friday deal and are feeling wary about its quality, then fear not. PowerA's pads are some of the best Xbox controllers you can buy, and come with the official 'Designed for Xbox' seal of approval.

Save 44% - PowerA offers a budget friendly alternative to the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller with the Fusion Pro 2. It features 'Pro' extras like customizable button profiles, trigger dead locks and back paddle buttons for an enhanced gaming experience.

The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 controller brings the enhanced 'Pro' format to a wider audience thanks to its lower price point. Much like the official Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, it features trigger lock settings, customizable button profiles and four back paddle buttons for extra input options.

Perhaps its only major drawback, depending on what you're looking for, is that the controller is wired only, meaning wireless connections aren't an option here. Still, if you're the kind of person who likes to keep their pad hooked up to the console, then this shouldn't be an issue for you.

