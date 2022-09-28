This huge Alienware gaming PC deal at Dell will save you a whopping $1,090

Dell's latest gaming PC deals are offering up a speedy RX 6800-equipped Alienware Aurora R10 for just $1,399 (opens in new tab) - an impressive $1,090 off the usual retail price.

This clearance deal - likely listed to make way for new stock - is offering an excellent entry-point into premium 1440p gaming if you're not willing to fork out the $2,000+ (opens in new tab) that RTX 3080 gaming PC deals generally go for. A combination of one of AMD's best GPUs, a Ryzen 7-5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a duo of a 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD make it a great performer for the money. Plus, you get a liquid cooler for your CPU with this particular configuration, which is always a nice addition.

The only slight niggle with this Alienware R10 is that it features a single stick of 16GB RAM - an absolutely baffling oversight that's going to cost a bit of performance versus having two sticks of 8GB. On the bright side, it's a fairly cheap upgrade and one that can be easily rectified with even the most basic of PC building knowledge.

While not exactly a cheap gaming PC deal by any stretch of the imagination, we think this is likely to be one of the better value options at Dell for some time, perhaps even this side of Black Friday in November. If you're looking for straight-out-the-box performance this is a great choice - and one that's likely to be cost efficient versus building your own, even with graphics card prices somewhat stabilizing recently.

Save $1,099 - A combination of an RX 6800 XT graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this Alienware Aurora R10 one of the best value gaming PC deals on the market right now. If you're looking for excellent out the box performance then this particular model will be a great choice for 1440p gaming.