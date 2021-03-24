This dependable tax preparation software is now seriously affordable

Filing a tax return can be an absolute nightmare, especially if you're unprepared or have never done it before. But thankfully, there's a solution.

TaxSlayer, as the name suggests, allows you to slay your taxes with ease, letting you secure your refund in the fastest time possible and even file your return from any device. It's also fast and dependable, so the process won't be derailed by a glitch at the crucial moment.

For TechRadar Pro readers, TaxSlayer is offering 35% off the regular price of its Classic plan this March, bringing costs down as low as $16.22 (from $24.95).

This plan covers all tax situations and even assistance in finding the tax breaks, with guaranteed calculation accuracy, allowing users to get their hands on the maximum refund possible.

With the Classic plan, filing returns of varying degrees of complexity can be made a breeze. IRS inquiries, as well as free phone and email support, are supported as well to make users feel secure.

Why is this a great deal?

TaxSlayer prides itself on its up-to-date and 100% accurate calculations, and will also ensure you remain in line with any updates to tax law that may affect you.

This provider also offers a "zero out-of-pocket fees" option, which lets users deduct the cost of the plan from their federal tax refund.

This simple, fast and reliable service is a steal at this low price, so anyone worried about filing their taxes should give it a look.