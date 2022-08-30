These Vive VR headset deals look even better after Oculus Quest 2 price hike

Do you want to try VR but don’t want to break the bank? Then Vive’s VR headset sale could be exactly what you need.

With Meta hiking the price of its Oculus Quest 2 headset, and Sony increasing the price of the PS5 (the console you’ll need in order to use Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR 2 headset), VR is more expensive than it has been for a while.

Thankfully, Vive is coming to the rescue with a sale on its PC-VR headsets in the US (opens in new tab) and an even bigger sale in the UK (opens in new tab).

The UK sale ends on Sunday, September 11, while the US deals will disappear on Saturday, September 3 – so if you’re looking for a headset deal you won't want to wait too long before making a decision.

Today’s best Vive VR headset deals in the US

As part of its End of Summer sale, Vive is offering $50 off and two months of Viveport Infinity membership when you purchase its Vive Pro 2 or Vive Cosmos Elite headsets. These SteamVR-compatible headsets are solid alternatives to the Valve Index and Oculus Rift S respectively – with Vive's headsets offering superior display resolution and quality compared to their rivals.

(opens in new tab) Vive's End of Summer Sale

Save $50 – If you have a VR-ready PC then you might want to pick up a Vive Pro 2 or Vive Cosmos Elite headset with $50 off. You'll also get two months of Viveport Infinity (Vive's Xbox Game Pass-like subscription) for free with your new headset purchase.

You'll need to make sure you get the appropriate bundle for your needs, as some only include the headset and not the necessary controller and base stations you’ll also need. If you already own a VR headset, some of your accessories might be compatible with your new system, so it’s worth checking before you splash out.

Today’s best Vive VR headset deals in the UK

In the UK you can currently save £100 on a selection of Vive headsets and full VR setups.

If you already have the necessary accessories then you can pick up the Vive Pro for £399 (opens in new tab), the Vive Cosmos Elite for £349 (opens in new tab), or the regular Vive Cosmos for £399 (opens in new tab). The Vive Cosmos actually comes with controllers and doesn’t require base stations, so if you have a capable PC the headset is ready to go pretty much straight out of the box.

(opens in new tab) Vive's PC VR headset sale

Save £100 – You can save £100 on a new Vive Pro, Vive Cosmos, or Vive Comos Elite. What's more, Vive's full packages are also on sale meaning you won't just get the headset but the accessories you need to start playing the best VR games out there

Alternatively, if you do need controllers and external tracking towers you can snag a Vive Pro full kit for £819 (opens in new tab) (saving you £100) or the Vive Cosmos Elite full package for £599 (opens in new tab) (again saving you £100).

All purchases also come with two months of Viveport Infinity. VivePort Infinity is Vive’s version of Xbox Game Pass or Netflix for some of the best VR games. As a subscriber you’ll get access to a large selection of titles without paying anything extra.

Still weighing up which headset is best for you? Check out our picks for the best VR headsets you can buy today.