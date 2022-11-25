These God of War Ragnarok bundles are as good as PS5 Black Friday deals get

There have been slim picking when it comes to PS5 deals this Black Friday, so it's good to see that one of the few discounts available is on exactly what you would want: God of War Ragnarok and an extra controller.

With PS5s hard to come by since the console launched back in 2020, even just somewhere having the hardware in stock has been worth covering in our Black Friday PS5 deals coverage. That's why we're highlighting the PS5 and God of War Ragnarok bundle over at Walmart, selling for $559 (opens in new tab), and the God of War Ragnarok + Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle on Very for £564.98 (opens in new tab).

There is, however, one console bundle that actually has a discount, too. At AntOnline, you can get a PS5 bundled with God of War Ragnarok and an extra Dualsense controller for $609.98 (opens in new tab), down from $634.98.

Today's best Black Friday God of War PS5 bundle deals

US

(opens in new tab) PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Historically speaking, PS5 bundles are a less competitive way to get yourself the console. We're hoping that this bundle could be a faster way of getting in your hands on the system and one of the best games of the generation, too.

(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarok + DualSense controller: was $634.98 now $609.99 at AntOnline (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - While not much of a saving, this bundle comes with one of the best games on the PS5 and an extra controller. What you're really paying for here is the chance to skip the queues and the need for an invitation. If you've been waiting on a PS5, here's your chance to pick one up.

UK

(opens in new tab) PS5 God of War Ragnarök + Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle: £564.98 at Very

(opens in new tab)Pre-order - This extensive bundle compiling both the disc version of the console as well as two of the system's best games is available at a very competitive price. Keep in mind, though, that you'll be waiting around a month for the dispatch to happen.



With a looming cost of living crisis, this was really the last time Sony could have discounted the PS5. With so few deals available this Black Friday, it shows that we're going to be stuck with these high prices for a while yet. So if you see a console bundle you like, then it's not worth holding back, especially as stock shortages are still an issue.

As one of the best games on the PS5, these God of War bundles could be the ones to jump on. After all, these God of War bundles with their slim discounts are as good as Black Friday PS5 deals get.

