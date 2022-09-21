Make your digital life a breeze with this great password manager, now 30% off

Passwords, who needs them? Well, you do – and everyone else that has any online accounts. Login details are a necessary evil of online life, with usernames and passwords required to get into any account, for obvious reasons.

When you have multiple accounts, you need a different and secure password for each of them, but thinking up separate passwords that are suitably tough to guess is a bit of a thorny affair.

The temptation, then, can be to have secure passwords, but write them down – a bad security practice for the obvious reason that someone could find your notepad full of logins – or to use passwords that are dead simple, but easily guessable.

Another approach some folks adopt is to have a fairly secure password that can be committed to memory, and employ that across lots of accounts. But if a hacker gets hold of one of your passwords, they can try it across a whole range of services, and gain access to many accounts, rather than just the one.

As you can see, passwords can be something of a minefield, but there’s one easy way to navigate this tricky territory, and that’s to use a password manager. This is a piece of software that takes care of everything for you on the password front. It’ll generate super-secure passwords and apply them automatically to your logins, so you needn’t lift a finger.

Of course, if you fancy getting on-board with the convenience and security of one of these apps, then you’ll want to purchase one of the best password managers out there. And one of our top picks in this department, Keeper, is an even better bet right now thanks to an excellent deal whereby 30% is knocked off both subscription plans (and related add-ons too). This is an offer that runs until October 1.

Keeper’s subscriptions are targeted at individual users and families. The Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab) plan is the offering for just one user, taking care of passwords across an unlimited number of devices that they own. Meanwhile, Keeper Family (opens in new tab) provides coverage for five users, and each family member has their own private vault in which to store data, plus the plan offers 10GB of secure cloud storage to boot.

Whichever option you plump for, you’ll get 30% off, and that discount applies to add-ons as well. For example, there’s BreachWatch, which keeps a vigilant eye out for any of your details being leaked on the dark web, due to a hack or data breach perhaps, so you can quickly take action to protect yourself in such an eventuality.