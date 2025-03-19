Let 2025 be the year you upgrade your password security— get 50% off Keeper’s Personal & Family plans

While passwords are the first line of defense against cyber threats in today’s digital age, most people struggle to keep track of dozens of complex credentials and numerous services requiring them.

This leads to people reusing passwords or settling for something simple and memorable, exposing themselves to a security risk online. If this hits close to home, then it’s time to upgrade to Keeper - one of the best password managers designed to make your digital life safer and simpler.

There is no better time than now to get it since, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on Keeper’s Personal and Family plans, keeping yourself and your family safe without breaking the bank.

Get 50% off Keeper Personal and Family plans

Get 50% off Keeper Personal and Family plans

Right now, new users can enjoy Keeper’s premium security tools for half the price. You can get the Personal plan for just $1.46/month for the first year while the
Family Plan (up to 5 users) is available for $3.13/month for 12 months.

Both these plans get you unlimited password storage across all your devices, auto-login & autofill to save time, secure password sharing with trusted contacts, biometric login & 2FA for added security, and 10GB of secure file storage with the Family Plan

View Deal

What makes Keeper stand out?

Keeper is available across all operating systems and as we mentioned in our Keeper review, it relies on ease of use and AES-256 encryption in combination with PBKDF2 to encrypt everything with a unique key.

This makes sure that all of your passwords and private information are fully secure and almost impenetrable. With Keeper, you can store an unlimited number of credentials while still maintaining easy and full autofill options across all of your accounts and devices.

To help you do this inside of your favorite browser, it offers a browser extension KeeperFill. Moreover, BreachWatch is another standout feature that scans the dark web for compromised accounts and alerts you if your data is exposed.

This is great for quick updates to your credentials if you’ve been compromised.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he's written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He's also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

