Best Black Friday web hosting deals live: All the latest discount codes on offer
You've landed here because you're presumably looking for the best of the best Black Friday web hosting deals, sales and discounts.
While some web hosting companies are more expensive than others, Black Friday is the time to even the playing field and secure the best web hosting (opens in new tab) service at a fraction of the cost.
We will bring you the best Black Friday web hosting deals live and continue updating this page with the best deals on the market during this mega saving weekend. Whether you're looking for WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), VPS hosting (opens in new tab) or discounts on reseller hosting (opens in new tab), we've found deals for everyone.
As far as the best cheap web hosting deals (opens in new tab) go, we will keep tabs on them all to make it easier for you to pick the best one for your business' needs.
We'll also bring you the best Black Friday website builder deals (opens in new tab) and continue updating right through to Cyber Monday.
Get 40% off all Cloudways managed cloud hosting plans
(opens in new tab)This Black Friday, Cloudways is slashing 40% off all its web hosting plans. All plans include fully integrated CDN, 24/7 support, and free SSL. Use the coupon code: BFCM4030. Offer ends November 30, 2022 and will be applied on first four invoices only.
InMotion Hosting Black Friday deals breakdown (opens in new tab)
Shared hosting (opens in new tab)
- Free backups on the Pro plan
- Free for the first term, only on 12-month term or higher
- Free additional Domain on all plans
WordPress hosting (opens in new tab)
- Free backups on the WP Pro plan
- Free for the first term, only on 12-month term or higher
- Free additional Domain on all plans
VPS hosting (opens in new tab)
- 12GB RAM for the price of 8GB RAM, all terms
Dedicated servers (opens in new tab)
- Introducing Aspire server at $89.99/mo
- No new offers beyond the standard New Customer rates
Reseller hosting (opens in new tab)
- 2K for the price of 1K, all terms
Save on ecommerce hosting with WP Engine (opens in new tab)
WP Engine's Boost package will get the same promotion as the one on the Grow package this Black Friday. This means $1/mo for 12 months instead of currently $6/mo during 12 months.
Liquid Web's dedicated server hosting discount (opens in new tab)
Get 75% off select dedicated servers - starting at $49.50/mo + managed VPS hosting: 60% off 4 months on monthly plans and 75% off annual plans, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Offer valid from November 21 to November 30, 2022.
> 75% off managed dedicated hosting. Use the coupon code: BFA2022 (opens in new tab)
> 60% off managed VPS hosting: Use the coupon code: BFAVPS22 (opens in new tab)
Nexcess Spark managed WordPress:
$19 $4.75 (opens in new tab)
Save 75% off Nexcess' managed WordPress hosting this Black Friday for the first three months. Get 15GB storage, 2TB bandwidth, 10 PHP workers per site, 20 autoscaled PHP workers per site, Free SSL and free email.
> Maker plan managed WordPress hosting:
$79 $19.75 for 3 months and then $79/mo (opens in new tab)
> XS plan Magento hosting:
$59 $14.75 for 3 months and then $59/mo (opens in new tab)
> Starter plan WooCommerce hosting:
$19 $4.75 for 3 months and then $19/mo (opens in new tab)
Use promo code: NEXCESSBF2022. Offer ends November 30, 2022.
4 months free + 20% off shared hosting with WP Engine (opens in new tab)
WP Engine is offering 20% off all shared hosting plans and has thrown in four months free for new users. Use the promo code: cyberweekend22 when you're checking out. Offer ends December 1, 2022.
Get 50% off all ScalaHosting plans (opens in new tab)
This Black Friday, ScalaHosting is slashing 50% off all plans for 12 month contracts only. Use the code BFCMTECHR22. Offer valid from October 28, to December 31, 2022.
Save on VPS and web hosting with OVHcloud (opens in new tab)
Get up to 50% off selected dedicated servers, up to 40% off VPS and web hosting plans, as well as $175 free public cloud credit this Black Friday. Offer ends November 29, 2022.
GreenGeeks EcoSite Lite:
$10.95 $1.99/mo (opens in new tab)
Get up to 80% off green web hosting this Black Friday with GreenGeeks.
> Ecosite Pro:
$15.95 $3.95/mo (12 months) (opens in new tab)
> Ecosite Premium:
$25.95 $6.95/mo (12 months) (opens in new tab)
Offer ends November 28th, 2022 11:59PM EST.
Namecheap's mega Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)
Get up to 97% off domain names, up to 75% off web hosting, up to 74% off web security and up to 65% off business toolkit.
> Namecheap Stella plan: $11.88/year
> EasyWP cloud hosting: $14.88/year
Promo codes:
> Shared hosting discount code: BFCMSHARED22
> TLDs discount code: BFCMTLD22
> VPS hosting discount code: BFCMVPS22
> Email discount code: BFCMEMAIL22
> SSL certificates discount code: BFCMSSL22
HostGator Baby plan - Get 65% off (opens in new tab)
This Black Friday, save 60% off HostGator's Hatchling plan, 65% off its Baby plan, and 65% off its Business plan.
HostPapa Start shared hosting plan:
$7.95 $0.95/mo (opens in new tab)
Save a whopping 88% on HostPapa's shared hosting and WordPress hosting this Black Friday.
> Plus shared hosting plan:
$9.95 $2.95 - 70% off
> Pro shared hosting plan:
$9.95 $2.95 - 70% off
> Ultra shared hosting plan:
$15.95 $8.95 - 44% off
> WordPress Start plan:
$7.95 $0.95 - 88% off
> WordPress Plus plan:
$9.95 $2.95 - 70% off
> WordPress Pro plan:
$9.95 $2.95 - 70% off
> WordPress Ultra plan:
$15.95 $8.95 - 44% off
Offer ends November 28, 2022 at midnight.
Bluehost Basic WordPress hosting plan - 72% off (opens in new tab)
Save up to 76% off Bluehost's WordPress hosting on Black Friday. Pay just
$9.99 $2.75/mo for hosting that includes free CDN, a free domain for one year, 1 website, 10 GB SSD storage, and custom themes when you sign up for 12-months.
Hostinger's premium shared hosting plan (opens in new tab)
Get 100 SSD GB Storage, a free domain and free unlimited SSL certificates for just $1.99 per month with Hostinger Black Friday offer and get an extra 10% off with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY. Offer ends December 4, 2022.
Up to 83% off hosting with SiteGround (opens in new tab)
Get your online business ready for the holiday season with premium web hosting plans, starting at just $1.99 per month with SiteGround's early Black Friday sale. Offer valid from November 18 to November 27, 2022.