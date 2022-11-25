Get 30% off Constant Contact's email plus plan exclusively on Black Friday

Are you looking for a way to connect with your customers and grow your business? If so, you might want to consider Constant Contact's Email Plus plan, which is currently on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Constant Contact (opens in new tab) cuts 30% off its Email Plus plan, and this offer is available until November 29, 2022.

Email marketing (opens in new tab) is a great way to stay in touch with your customers and to promote your business. With Constant Contact, you can easily create emails that will engage your readers. And with the Black Friday discount, there's never been a better time to start using email marketing for your business.

(opens in new tab) Constant Contact Email Plus plan - 30% off (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday, save 30% on Constant Contact's Email Plus plan and get drag and drop products from your online store as well as content personalization, plus more.

Why is this a great deal?

With Constant Contact's Email Plus plan, you'll get everything that its regular email plan offers, plus some great extras. For starters, you'll get 10 GB of storage for your contacts, so you can keep all your important email addresses in one place.

Constant Contact also offers preferred customer support, so you can always get help when you need it. Finally, you'll get unlimited email sending, so you can reach as many people as you want with your important messages.

With over 700 ready-to-use email templates, Constant Contact is of of the leading email marketing service for small businesses and non-profits. With Constant Contact, you can create eye-catching emails that will engage your customers and drive results. Plus, its easy-to-use tools make it simple to build your email list, segment your contacts, and track your results.

Constant Contact makes it easy to create professional-looking emails that will grab your readers' attention. And its drag-and-drop email builder makes it simple to add images, videos, coupons, and more.

Plus, Constant Contact's deliverability rate ensures that your emails will actually reach your contacts' inboxes.