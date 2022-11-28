Forgot your password? Get 50% off Keeper’s password manager this Holiday Season!

Passwords are a necessary evil of online life. Obviously, they’re required to ensure only you can access whatever accounts and services you have online, and nobody else can. But they can’t half be a pain in the proverbial.

Mainly because trying to remember a bunch of passwords can lead folks down the road to some pretty insecure practices. For example, some people are tempted to make passwords very simple, so they can be easily recalled – and maybe they even reuse those exact same basic passwords for different accounts. All of these are terrible ideas, because simple passwords are easy to crack (or even guess); and if a hacker can then try them on different online accounts where they’ve also been used, that just makes matters worse.

In short, with these kind of password decisions, you’re compromising your own security from the get-go. And there are other dubious password tactics, too, like creating more complex passwords, and multiple ones, but then not being able to remember them unless you write them down.

That might be the lesser of two evils compared to overly simplistic passwords, but it’s hardly an ideal situation if someone finds the pad you’ve jotted those passwords in, and therefore gains access to your entire online life.

So, what to do? The easy answer is to enlist the help of one of the best password managers, software which is specifically designed to do all the hard work for you. A password manager will handle all your accounts, applying super-secure passwords to each, and automatically entering them so you don’t have to lift a finger.

And the better news for those who are looking for a password manager is that one of our favorite such apps, Keeper, is now half-price for Black Friday. Yes, you get 50% off both Keeper subscription plans, and a 50% reduction in terms of any add-ons you decide to take along with a subscription, as well.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Unlimited Plan: £15 per year (opens in new tab)| 1 user

Save 50% - This is the plan for a single user, providing unlimited password storage across all devices. Not only that, you get extra benefits such as auto-fill for online forms (and much more). This deal runs until December 31.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Family Plan: £35.99 per year (opens in new tab) | 5 users

Save 50% - With the Family plan you get everything in the Unlimited product, but with support for five users. Each user is given a private vault for storing sensitive data as a bonus, too. Again, this offer runs until December 31.

There are two Keeper subscriptions which are now half-price. The first is Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab) which provides everything a single user needs to cover all their password bases across an unlimited number of devices.

The other option is the Keeper Family (opens in new tab) subscription, which provides the same features not just for one person, but for five users. Each of those five family members also receives their own private vault in which sensitive data can be stored and kept away from prying eyes (and the Family plan also comes with 10GB of secure cloud storage).

Whatever way you look at it, these are great value deals, and over the Black Friday period, Keeper is also giving 50% off its add-ons, too. These include BreachWatch, a system which monitors the dark web for any leaked details pertaining to your online accounts, alerting you so you can then take action to defend yourself against cybercriminals who might exploit those details.