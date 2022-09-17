Dell's glorious UltraSharp 8K monitor gets a massive double discount

What is it? The UP3218K is Dell's UltraSharp 32-inch 8K monitor. It boats a stunning depth and range of color, excellent build quality and a phenomenal resolution.

That said, it is also extremely expensive for a monitor, and achieves a level of performance far beyond what most people really need.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? The main reason someone might want to buy this display is the remarkable 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels). Keep in mind, most people aren't even using 4K monitors yet, with most perfectly happy with a 1080p display.

However, if you are a graphic designer, photographer, videographer or some other professional that needs the best business monitor possible, this is a product worth considering.

How much does it cost? The UP3218K is usually priced at more than $5,000, but for a limited time, the price has been cut to $4,024.99 (20% off) (opens in new tab). On top of that, if you use the code Monitor5 at checkout, you can save another 5%, dropping the price all the way down to $3,823.74 before tax.

After subtracting the discounts, adding the estimated tax for our area and free shipping, our estimated total was $4,062.73.

What else should we know? 8K content is undoubtedly stunning, but there is very little of it currently available at this time. Further, the average computer cannot output that level of resolution, which means you'll need to fork out for a specialized, high-end machine if you want to make the most of the display.

Any cons? This monitor is expensive, there is not a lot of content that can benefit from the extra resolution, both available Display Ports are needed to reach the 8K resolution, and a powerful machine is required to make use of what makes this monitor worth the price point.

