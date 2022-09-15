Build a budget-friendly ecommerce site with Bluehost's online store discount

If you're looking for an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) that's reliable, affordable, and easy to use, then Bluehost's new solution just might be the service for you.

Even better, Bluehost is currently offering up to 70% off on its ecommerce solution, as the web hosting provider adds Online Store and Online Store + Marketplace packages to its hosting line up.

Bluehost is one of the leading ecommerce solutions on the market, and for good reason, because you can easily create a professional-looking website for your business without any prior experience or technical knowledge. Best of all, Bluehost offers a variety of features and tools to help you succeed online.

Save up to 70% on Bluehost's ecommerce solution when you commit to the 12 month subscription. It comes with 100 GB of SSD Storage, free CDN, one website, free SSL, a free domain for the first year, plus more.

There are a lot of reasons to consider Bluehost's new ecommerce plan. For a limited time only, Bluehost's online store plan starts at $9.95 per month (originally $12.95 per month) billed annually with features such as payment gateways, an SSL certificate, tax information, shipping and managing product inventory.

For $12.95/month (originally $24.95/month), you will get the Bluehost Online Store + Marketplace plan, which is billed annually and comes with all the features in the online store plan plus YITH and WooCommerce plugins, as well as an ecommerce block WordPress theme.

Why is this a great deal?

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing an ecommerce solution is reliability. After all, you need to be sure that your website will be up and running when customers come looking for your products or services. Bluehost is one of the most reliable ecommerce solutions on the market, with an uptime of 99.9%. This means that you can focus on running your business, without having to worry about whether or not your website is working.

Another important factor to consider when choosing an ecommerce solution is affordability. While there are many ecommerce solutions on the market, not all of them are affordable for small businesses. With Bluehost, you can get started with a basic plan for as little as $9.95 per month. And, if you ever need to upgrade your plan, Bluehost offers a variety of upgrade options to choose from.

Bluehost is also known for its user-friendly interface. With Bluehost, you can easily create a professional-looking ecommerce website without any prior experience or technical knowledge. The Bluehost drag-and-drop website builder makes it easy to add content and design your website exactly how you want it. Plus, with 24/7 customer support available, you can always get help if you need it.

Last but not the least, Bluehost offers quality SEO tools, that focus on making sure your ecommerce store ranks higher on search engine results pages.