These are the best PS5 headset deals we're seeing ahead of Black Friday

Want to take your PlayStation 5 experience to the next level? Then you should consider picking up a great PS5 headset. Fortunately, we're seeing major discounts on some of our favorite headsets right now.

Sure, Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 25, but that hasn't stopped retailers from rolling out some tantalizing Black Friday PS5 deals ahead of the big day.

Right now, we're seeing the best PS5 headsets on the market getting their prices slashed in both the US and UK, with discounts on the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Astro Gaming A50, Razer Kaira X for Playstation, EPOS H3 Hybrid, and the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday PS5 headset deals (US)

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was $100 now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31 - The impressive Pulse 3D headset has now reached its historic lowest price. It's our pick for the best PS5 headset, too, so you can rest assured of its quality for the budget price.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X for Playstation: Was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 48% - If you're mainly wanting a headset to keep the noise down for the rest of your house, the Razer Kaira is an excellent option. The sound and mic quality are great, it's far more comfortable than you may expect, and, with this discount, it's about a third of the price of the Pulse 3D.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $50 - This is the lowest the ASTRO gaming headset has been. While the price is still pretty high if you can splash out, it's well worth it for the peerless audio and comfort.

(opens in new tab) EPOS H3 Hybrid Wired Gaming Headset: Was $179.99 now $87.48 at GameStop

(opens in new tab)Save $92.51 - This is the lowest price for this headset yet, it's a bargain considering its crystal clear audio. With such an aggressive price we'd recommend looking at it sooner rather than later before the stock is all gone.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 headset deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was £89.99 now £71.99 at Very

(opens in new tab)Save £18 - Thanks to the latest PS5 update this headset is now a must-buy. This is a good deal to have on such a great headset but it is worth keeping it in mind and waiting to see if it gets lower toward Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) PULSE 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset: Was £91.60 now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 24% - The Pulse 3D is our number one PS5 headset as, at full price, it's an affordable way of significantly adding 3D audio to your games, so a £20 discount makes it even more appealing. Sony really pushed immersive sound when it revealed the PS5 and, in our experience, it genuinely does enhance games.

(opens in new tab) ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was £319.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $70 - This headset has everything, peerless audio, and amazing comfort, but the only problem is its price. While this is a great price, it has been lower, so we'll keep you updated if the price drops again.

(opens in new tab) EPOS H3 Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset: Was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 22% - At basically the same price as Sony's own Pulse 3D, if you plan on only using the headset with your PS5 then you should strongly consider sticking to the official headphones. However, the EPOS H3 is an excellent, comfortable headset that can be used with other consoles easily.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: Was £174.99 now £104.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This SteelSeries headset offers a couple of significant advantages over the Pulse 3D which make it particularly attractive at this price. It's got more than 30 hours of battery life and easily connects to other consoles and devices.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira X for Playstation: Was £59.99 now £31.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 48% - If you're mainly wanting a headset to keep the noise down for the rest of your house, the Razer Kaira is an excellent option. The sound and mic quality are great, it's far more comfortable than you may expect, and, with this discount, it's about a third of the price of the Pulse 3D.

It's certainly worth investing in a pair of quality cans for your PS5, especially given that the PS5's 3D audio feature is a game changer. But having a good-quality headset will also improve your gaming experience overall, allowing you to hear enemy footsteps with ease and to chat with friends clearly – all the while offering a comfortable fit that won't have you rubbing your ears every few hours.

So if you're looking to become even more immersed in the best PS5 games, then definitely consider these discounts. However, we expect these prices could drop even further on Black Friday itself so check back here if you want to keep tabs on the price drops.

More Black Friday PS5 headset deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PS5 headsets from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals