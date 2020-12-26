At $150, this is the best value rugged phone on the market right now

What is it? At $149.99, the Umidigi Bison is almost certainly the best value rugged smartphone of 2020.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? It is the first durable smartphone built by challenger mobile Chinese brand Umidigi. It packs the sort of hardware component you'd encounter in devices twice the price - 128GB UFS 2.1 (not slower eMMC) and a total of five camera sensors - and comes with two customizable buttons, the only one we know that has this feature. If you found something cheaper and better, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? It's available from Banggood for $149.99 (about £110/AU$198) until December 28 without any codes. That's an extra $100 off the current sale price of $249.99. Overall, you get more than 40% off its suggested retail price.

Best value for money Umidigi Bison rugged smartphone: $249.99 $149.99 at Banggood

Save $100 without any codes! The Umidigi Bison is a capable rugged smartphone that should provide great connectivity for outdoor field workers. Hurry up! This offer ends on December 28.View Deal

What else should we know? The Umidigi Bison features the sort of hardware that we're accustomed to see in a $300 rugged smartphone. An eight-core Mediatek system-on-chip, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080px display, quad (48MP+16MP+5MP+5MP) camera sensors, a 24MP Sony front sensor, a massive 5Ah battery with Type-C connector, NFC, Android 10 and fast charging.

Any cons? None at this price.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet but it is coming very soon.

Bear in mind