Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday

As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.

VR fans and hopefuls alike who had been waiting for the arrival of the Meta Quest Pro before making a decision on the Quest 2 might've been disappointed by Meta's newest headset, which is in many ways no improvement on the Quest 2.

But for all the issues of Meta's foray into VR and the metaverse, the Meta Quest 2 is a quality VR headset that will meet and even exceed the needs of most users considering jumping aboard the VR experience.

And now Amazon will essentially pay you to get your hands on the headset, offering store credit of AU$150 with the 128GB headset (AU$629.99) and an AU$200 Amazon voucher with the 256GB headset (AU$789.99) in this Black Friday highlight.

While not a discount, strictly speaking, buying the Meta Quest 2 as a part of this Black Friday deal will land you an additional AU$150-AU$200 credit for shopping on Amazon, which can be used to purchase products "sold by Amazon AU". Pretty perfect for getting a gift for you and being handed the cash to get your Christmas shopping covered in one hit.

We had hopes that this year's Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals would impress more than ever, but they have been disappointingly thin on the ground in Australia so far. We've seen the VR headset discounted in the past, but these deals have generally been modest at best and have yet to make any other appearances in 2022.

We'd still happily recommend the Meta Quest 2 for purchase at retail price, as arguably the most accessible and flexible VR headset on the market, without the burden of the multitude of wires, which often plague other headsets. Quest 2 supports a huge variety of the best VR games, too, including some fantastic exclusives like Resident Evil 4 VR.