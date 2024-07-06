Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, July 7 (game #895)

Neither Quordle has been too tricky this weekend, with today's game continuing where yesterday's left off. If you do find it to be difficult, though, there are some handy hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #895) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #895) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #895) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #895) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 3.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #895) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • S • O • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #895) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #895, are…

STEAM

STAID

SCOUR

WHERE

Another pretty straightforward Quordle puzzle today, helped no end by the fact that two of the answers begin ST and a third with SC. Get one, and you have a headstart on the others.

That was particularly true for me, with my three set start words doing a lot of the hard work. STARE is the first of them, and that gave me the beginning of those three answers, and the ending of WHERE. It was plain sailing from then on, save one hiccup when I played STEAK rather than STEAM.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #895) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #895, are…

OCCUR

NORTH

ENEMY

VYING

