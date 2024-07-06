NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, July 7 (game #392)

Sunday's Connections has one group that you'll ever find easy or won't have a clue about, plus three that are more approachable for everyone. Read on if you need hints to that difficult one (and to the others, should you want them).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #392) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COPPER

HONEY

COVER

MELT

SUB

SHRINK

HERO

CONDENSE

FREEZE

HACK

BACKUP

SOMEDAY

ALTERNATE

FANTASY

VAPORIZE

SUIT

NYT Connections today (game #392) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Scientists – and nature – might take these actions

Scientists – and nature – might take these actions Green: Swap in

Swap in Blue: Not the official job title

Not the official job title Purple: All she wants for Christmas

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #392) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CHANGE STATES OF MATTER

GREEN: REPLACEMENT

BLUE: SLANGY NAMES FOR PROFESSIONS

PURPLE: MARIAH CAREY NUMBER ONE HITS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #392) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #392, are…

YELLOW: CHANGE STATES OF MATTER CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT, VAPORIZE

CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT, VAPORIZE GREEN: REPLACEMENT ALTERNATE, BACKUP, COVER, SUB

ALTERNATE, BACKUP, COVER, SUB BLUE: SLANGY NAMES FOR PROFESSIONS COPPER, HACK, SHRINK, SUIT

COPPER, HACK, SHRINK, SUIT PURPLE: MARIAH CAREY NUMBER ONE HITS FANTASY, HERO, HONEY, SOMEDAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's just as well the first three groups were easy today, because there is zero chance I would ever have solved the purple group other than by default. No offence to Maria Carey, who did record one of the greatest Christmas songs ever, but I am not familiar with her wider canon and therefore would not have spotted that FANTASY, HERO, HONEY and SOMEDAY went together.

Fortunately, I did notice that CONDENSE, FREEZE, MELT and VAPORIZE all formed a CHANGE STATES OF MATTER group, because my knowledge of science is greater than my knowledge of Mariah's hits. The green 'replacement' and blue 'slangy names for professions' groups were equally simple, making this one of the smoother Connections experiences I've had lately.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

