The Encryption Summit: all the news and updates as they happened

As our lives became more digitized, online privacy concerns went mainstream. Once a prerogative of businesses and cybersecurity geeks, usage of privacy-preserving software like VPN services and secure messaging apps are now the norm among citizens around the world.

The Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) With over 300 global members, the GEC promotes and defends encryption while supporting efforts by companies to offer encrypted services to their users. Its Steering Committee includes the Internet Society, Mozilla, the Internet Freedom Foundation, Global Partners Digital, and the Centre for Democracy and Technology.

There's just one problem: the main system responsible for preserving people's anonymity, encryption, is under attack as worldwide governments increasingly see this as an obstacle. The UK Online Safety Bill (now law) is just one of the many regulations attempting to break encryption on security grounds, in fact.

The stakes are certainly high for the future of privacy and security.

That's why the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) decided to host Power to the People: The Encryption Summit. The online event includes a total of five panels, aiming "to celebrate the many ways in which encryption makes us powerful, investigate the regulatory challenges facing encryption, and unite our community."

I'll be reporting the experts' insights as the event unfolds, so scroll down our live blog coverage below to keep up.