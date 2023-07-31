Microsoft Edge gets an even darker dark mode, and my eyes are grateful

Sources report that we can expect Microsoft to premiere a darker (dare I say edgier) look to its proprietary web browser, Microsoft Edge.

Now, Edge already has a dark mode, but this new theme will be even darker. At the moment, the dark mode is a combination of grey tones, and apparently it’s due to be replaced with a predominantly black theme. As a dark-mode connoisseur, I already have the existing dark mode enabled, so I’m intrigued to see what this will look like.

This new update is currently accessible to those with Edge Canary, the experimental version of Edge that Microsoft uses for consumer testing of new features. The darker theme aims to offer a browsing experience that works better in low-light surroundings; it’s also a step in line with many other browsers, programs, and apps now offering multiple dark settings.

Edge gets a serious boost

This update comes on the heels of the last big update for Edge, which saw the introduction of improved data security features and an improved “Edge Secure Network” browser VPN with up to 5GB of data, an increase from the previous 1GB. This gives the user additional privacy and provides protection by using Cloudflare’s encryption mechanism, ensuring that your information is safe against online threats.

Edge Canary is also introducing (or rather, reintroducing) specific mouse control gestures for the browser. To use these, you hold your right mouse button and move the mouse. This can be used to navigate between pages, navigation on a specific page (instead of scrolling), and manage tabs. You can trial this feature if you have access to Edge Canary by going to settings and enabling “Microsoft Mouse Gestures.” I’m interested in trying this out, as it may be a more intuitive way to navigate the browser.

There are more feature updates for Edge that we can expect in the near future, such as the integration of Bing AI into Edge’s right-click menu. Another big update is due to improve third-party extensions, allowing developers to create extensions specially made for the Edge Sidebar. In turn, this opens up a lot of possibilities for great functionality of the Sidebar as a tool that enhances the user experience.

I'm intrigued by these developments, with Microsoft making a strong push to make Edge a program that you can shape and mold into a highly-personalized browser, as well as an assistant-like tool suited for every individual user. Perhaps I'll finally switch over from Chrome?