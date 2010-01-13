There's nothing wrong with this browser, but it's nothing special either

Camino 2 resembles the mutant love child of Safari and Firefox. It's based around the Gecko rendering engine used in Firefox, but aims to ape Safari in terms of user experience, utilising key Mac OS X technologies such as Keychain, Spotlight and Dictionary.

With version 2, you get a lean, efficient web browser, albeit one that falls between two camps: it's neither as polished as Safari nor as flexible as Firefox.

The good news is that Camino is fast and stable. The rendering engine is adequate, although Camino proves weaker than Opera, Firefox and Safari in terms of standards support.

Camino's strengths remain, notably its robust ad-blocking, now improved in enabling you to define exceptions for Flash blocking, but most of the other new features are playing catch-up.

It's nice to have full-page zoom, session saving, phishing protection, improved keyboard access, and quick access to recently closed pages, but there's little evidence of innovation here. A minor exception is the tab overview, which is like a clunky Exposé for each window's tabs, and it's at least useful.

Other new features are rather more sub-standard, such as the draggable tabs; they can be rearranged horizontally, but, unfortunately unlike Safari, you can't drag and drop between windows.

Overall, Camino 2 is a solid web browser. But it doesn't provide compelling reasons to switch over. If you're a Camino fan, upgrade; if not, stick with what you've got.

