The Epson Photo Stylus P50 is a striking printer that comes with something of an art deco feel and looks as though it's been designed with an eye on looking great in any modern home.

Compared to many printers on the market, you won't readily want to hide the P50 away once you've finished using it, adding to its overall value and appeal. The high-gloss black finish and simple clean lines are mirrored by the basic control functions on display.

Connecting to your laptop via a USB cable, this is an easy printer to set up. You'll find three buttons on the front of the printer, but little else, so no PictBridge port or LED control panel.

This is a dedicated photo printer that uses six ink cartridges, five individual colours and black. With so many cartridges, setting up takes a little time, but it's a fairly standard routine.

We found that while the P50 installed easily on a Windows Vista laptop, we needed to download new drivers from the Epson website before it would work on a Windows 7 machine. This is a 19MB download and details on downloading it are found in the box, along with those on getting the latest drivers for use with Apple Mac OS X, letting MacBook owners get in on the act too.

Quiet operator

Printing is an incredibly quiet affair, with the shunting of paper associated with most printing kept to a minimum.

This isn't the fastest machine, however and we found that our test 4 x 6-inch glossy photos took well over a minute to print. Thankfully the results are truly stunning and compensate greatly.

The Epson Photo Stylus P50 sits at the upper end of the price bracket in terms of entry-level photo printers, but it is incredibly easy to use and looks great. With six ink cartridges to consider, each costing around £10 (inc. VAT), running costs can be expensive, but if you're serious about getting great results from your images, then it is well worth the investment.

As a result, we have no qualms in recommending this printer with our highest accolade.

