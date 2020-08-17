Bandzoogle website builder review

The great thing about Bandzoogle is that it’s intended specifically for musicians to use. There’s a built-in music player and themes built into the templates that make it easy for people to buy music or subscribe to your website. Many of Bandzoogle’s features are also free, including the theme designer tools, templates, purchasing options, and custom editor, and all plans come with a free domain name.

Bandzoogle is a great web hosting provider if you’re aiming to reach a specific audience. Built for musicians, Bandzoogle includes many features that make it easy to showcase your talents, with professional-looking templates designed for artists, along with an easy set up process and font and color options giving users the ability to create a truly unique website.

Bandzoogle also allows users to make unlimited sales without charging commission, which is great for musicians who anticipate making large sales in the future. So if you’re looking for your own website to sell all of your singles and albums, Bandzoogle offers the platform you need.

(Image credit: Bandzoogle)

Plans and pricing

It’s unfortunate that Bandzoogle doesn’t include a free plan you can use for an unlimited time, so if you want to give it a shot, you’ll have to sign up for the 30 day free trial. You’ll still have the opportunity to cancel your trial at any time, if you decide it’s not the right platform for you.

All plans include hundreds of themes, a built in music player (where you can easily upload your music), and access to a domain name.

Bandzoogle has three plans - standard, lite, and pro, all of which can also be tested for the 30 day free trial. If you pay for any plan annually, you’ll get the equivalent of two months free.

The standard plan, which Bandzoogle recommends that bands with a growing fan base use, costs $14.95 per month and includes up to 20 pages, 50 soundtracks, and 500 photos. All plans include SSL security, and they all come with a design editor, hundreds of themes, and design tools. You can’t create custom fonts with the standard plan and you won’t be able to have video headers.

The lite plan is similar to the standard offer but is considerably cheaper, costing $9.95 per month and provides space for 10 pages, 10 soundtracks, and 100 photos. You’ll still have access to all of the themes to build your website, so this plan is great for bands who are just starting out.

The pro plan is more expensive from the other two at $19.95 per month, but comes with many more features. Now you can create custom fonts, video headers, sell video and media files, easily track your inventory, create album pre-orders, and provide discount codes. The pro plan is an excellent platform for bands who are already established.

If you have a domain name registered on a different platform, you can still use it on Bandzoogle once you’re using a paid plan, and in some cases, you may be able to transfer your existing website to Bandzoogle, although it depends on the design.

(Image credit: Bandzoogle)

Interface

Bandzoogle’s interface is highly stylistic and easy to navigate, allowing users to easily read what features are included, look at pricing plans, and see over 35 live examples. Once you start the free trial, you’ll immediately have access to all of the pre-designed themes, and it’s even easy to edit your website from your phone.

(Image credit: Bandzoogle)

Features

The Bandzoogle features that stand out the most are options for selling music, merchandise, and tickets. Everything you need as an artist is easily available, so if you’re looking for a template that’s ready to go, you can customize the colors, fonts, and photos to create a website that highlights your style. SEO options are generated automatically from the content on your page, making it easy for Google to pick up the right keywords.

The one downside to Bandzoogle is there’s not a free plan, as even though you can use the 30 day free trial, you’ll have to sign up for one of the paid plans after that.

(Image credit: Bandzoogle)

The competition

The largest competitors to Bandzoogle are Wix, Bandvista, and Mymusicstream. Bandvista has very similar pricing to Bandzoogle, and also doesn’t include a free plan. While Bandvista also includes a music player and options to sell merchandise, the templates aren’t quite as professional looking and modern as Bandzoogle.

Final verdict

Bandzoogle is a great web hosting option for anyone in the music industry who wants to sell albums on a personalized website.

Instead of building your website from scratch, this drag-and-drop web host makes building a website super easy. You won’t need to spend time learning HTML or other programming languages. All of the templates are creative and built for music-enthusiasts. It’s also easy to transfer your domain over to Bandzoogle if you already have one you like. Bandzoogle promises fast page loading, so music fans won’t get stuck while waiting to download a soundtrack. Because it’s music-specific, the built-in SEO will help google recognize key terms from your website, making it easier for people to find your page.

Overall, Bandzoogle is a helpful tool for anyone in the music industry looking to create their own website.

