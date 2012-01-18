Hannspree SE40LMNB

This budget-busting effort from Hannspreee does away with 'smart' apps and on-demand IPTV services and instead combines some of the basics on shoppers' lists: LED backlighting, Full HD, pause live TV and basic USB recording.

The brand often rears its head as a maker of novelty televisions for kids and of budget gadgets in general, and this 40-inch Edge LED-backlit LCD TV from Hannspree is firmly in that second camp.

The brand's first model in its SE TV Series, and available to buy now from Misco, the SE40LMNB includes a two-year collect and return warranty as standard. A 32-inch version, the Hannspree SE32LMNB, will become available this month, too.

Although the SE40LMNB's recording and Time-shift functions are touted, note that the system employed here is much like on any other modern TV.

A lot of the major Japanese, Korean and Chinese brands now build-in a USB port that's capable of making TV recordings to a connected hard disk (not forgetting the all-important pause and rewind live TV feature), and that's the case here.

Tie that to a Full HD resolution and the reasons to buy increase, though that extra detail is rather wasted by the lack of a Freeview HD tuner.

That will annoy some, especially if Freeview HD has just started broadcasting in your area, though the ears of Sky, Virgin and Freeview+HD box owners will be surely be pricked; is this the budget, tuner-less LED TV you've been looking for?