WP Engine ramps up WordPress platform performance with Premier launch

Texas-based WordPress technology company WP Engine has launched Premier, an enterprise platform for the site aiming to improve security, performance and scalability for popular sites worldwide.

Premier is set to power over 200,000 websites and will incorporate a feature that will allow site owners to scale up or down depending on individual business requirements.

WP Engine says its customers will no longer have to handle unanticipated traffic spikes or compute intensive workloads with Premier.

Premier activated

With the launch, WP Engine has promised its customers access to information about whether they have enough server capacity or if they are paying too much for capacity that they are not using.

Lisa Box, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise for WP Engine, said: "Enterprises need more time focusing on their customers and growing their business, rather than worrying about the security and scale of the technology they use.

"“By offering technology that enables that focus and peace of mind, we can deliver a platform that is critical to their business outcomes. Premier was created to provide that peace of mind with world-class security, scalability and performance that global brands demand, with the rich functionality of the most popular CMS in the world."

WP Engine Premier will integrate enterprise security, enterprise infrastructure, performance analytics, creative agility, developer flexibility and customer access, with the hopes that it will allow enterprise brands to focus on growing their businesses.

Box added: "This new enterprise WordPress platform provides our agency partners and enterprise customers everything needed to deliver winning enterprise digital experiences, all with a team of experts ready to accelerate their business.”

Back in March 2021, the WordPress-powered firm launched a headless publishing platform based on the popular open source content management system (CMS).