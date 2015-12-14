Best tech presents for kids this Christmas

Buying for kids isn't always easy. Pick the sort of toys you'd have liked at their age and the best you can hope for is a half-hearted thanks and the sort of look that makes you feel even older than you are.

But this year it can be different. This year with the help of our guide you can be the cool mum or dad or uncle or 'do I really have to buy a present for their kid? I've only met him once when he was a baby' person.

Whatever your budget we've got a high-tech gadget that's sure to please, so put down that Duplo and read on for a techtastic Christmas.