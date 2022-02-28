UK mobile operators offer free calls to Ukraine, waive roaming charges

Audio player loading…

Several major UK mobile operators are waiving charges for calls made to and from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

EE, O2, Three and Vodafone have all confirmed that calls made from the UK to Ukraine will be free of charge, while anyone roaming in the country will not be subject to any additional fees for making calls or texts or accessing mobile data.

“Effective immediately, Vodafone UK is crediting all calls to Ukraine and waiving any roaming charges for Vodafone UK customers currently in Ukraine,” tweeted Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam. “We stand in solidarity with all Ukrainian people at this worrying time.”

Mobile operators Ukraine

“We are deeply troubled by the events taking place in Ukraine and know that some of our customers or their loved ones and friends may be directly affected,” confirmed Virgin Media O2 Lutz Schueler. “As the situation continues to unfold, we recognise that connectivity will play a crucial role and we want to provide support to those who need it.

“To help any of our customers in Ukraine and ensure customers in the UK that need to contact someone in the country can do so, we have removed charges for data use in Ukraine and will also credit charges for calls and texts to and from Ukraine and the UK.”

BT Consumer CEO chief executive Marc Allera also confirmed that a similar arrangement would apply to customers on BT, EE and Plusnet, while Three has also confirmed it will not apply any additional fees.

Some of the operators have specified the arrangement lasts for a certain period but that this will be under constant review.