Turbo VPN is the fastest growing mobile VPN

Turbo VPN is the mobile VPN service with the biggest growth in the second quarter of 2019 (compared to the previous year).

In research created by mobile analytics company App Annie exclusively for TechRadar, the free VPN privacy app had the largest absolute year-over-year growth in worldwide downloads in Q2 2019 despite being released only in April 2018.

Growth

This is a measure that takes into account growth relative to overall movement of all apps in the referenced categories across iOS and Android. Turbo VPN is developed by a Singaporean company, Innovative Connecting, which claims to have more than five million users in 137 countries.

Despite its website having only one page with a single Gmail address and no support provided (the privacy policy is hosted elsewhere), the app has more than 50 million downloads with almost three million reviews averaging 4.6/5.

Our review found out that “it is great as a free service to quickly unblock a site, but doesn't have the features, performance or power for more demanding users”. Importantly though, it can unblock Netflix and has unlimited bandwidth.

TurboVPN makes money from adverts and from the in-app products that it sells with the annual plan selling for $35.99.