Toshiba's U Series Ultra HD 4K TV gets a showing at IFA 2014

Toshiba is showing off its next generation Ultra HD 4K TV at IFA 2014, with the U series aiming to convince us that it's time to upgrade from our tired old Full HD television.

Although Tosh is at pains to point out this is only a prototype, the company will launch the U series in 2015.

According to Toshiba, the television showcases significant new features, including an improved MediaGuide replay, CEVO Picture and HEVC support.

There's also a brand new design - which inevitably gets described as premium and slim.

Don't expect any more detail on launch date or the all-important price, but we doubt this is going to be competing with the budget brands in our local outlets when it does arrive next year.